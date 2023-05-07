Preston’s coroner will hold an inquest into the death of Bryan Anthony Foss, 83, on May 9.

Starting at 2pm, it will take place at the coroner’s court in Faraday Court, Fulwood, and will last for an hour.

An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a death.

Preston Coroners Court

It aims to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, in order for their death to be registered.