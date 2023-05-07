News you can trust since 1886
Preston Coroner to examine death of Preston man Bryan Foss

The death of an 83-year-old man from Preston will be probed this coming week.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 7th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Preston’s coroner will hold an inquest into the death of Bryan Anthony Foss, 83, on May 9.

Starting at 2pm, it will take place at the coroner’s court in Faraday Court, Fulwood, and will last for an hour.

An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a death.

Preston Coroners CourtPreston Coroners Court
It aims to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, in order for their death to be registered.

For more information email [email protected]

