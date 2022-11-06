News you can trust since 1886
Preston Comic Con 2022: 21 pictures from the celebratory event, featuring celebrity guest Chris Barrie

The highly anticipated Preston Comic Con returned to the city over the weekend.

By Aimee Seddon
5 minutes ago

Held at Deepdale on Saturday, November 5, it was a celebration of everything comic, sci-fi, and fantasy.

In attendance were celebrity guests Chris Barrie (Rimmer from Red Dwarf), former Gladiator Lightning (Kim Betts), action-movie stuntman David Cheung, actor James Payton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Captain America: The First Avenger), as well as lots of your favourite characters.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the event below:

1. 21 pictures from Preston Comic Con at Deepdale.

Members of the 5th Legion.

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Preston Comic Con

3-year-old William Powell with a Scout Trooper.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Preston Comic Con

Stephen Raven with some special guests...

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Preston Comic Con

Lorraine Lenoir gets a picture with Chris Barrie while dressed as a character from Red Dwarf.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Deepdale
