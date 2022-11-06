Preston Comic Con 2022: 21 pictures from the celebratory event, featuring celebrity guest Chris Barrie
The highly anticipated Preston Comic Con returned to the city over the weekend.
By Aimee Seddon
5 minutes ago
Held at Deepdale on Saturday, November 5, it was a celebration of everything comic, sci-fi, and fantasy.
In attendance were celebrity guests Chris Barrie (Rimmer from Red Dwarf), former Gladiator Lightning (Kim Betts), action-movie stuntman David Cheung, actor James Payton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Captain America: The First Avenger), as well as lots of your favourite characters.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the event below:
