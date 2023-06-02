Preston City Mela: Everything you need to know as well-loved festival celebrating South Asian culture returns for 2023
What is Preston City Mela?
Preston City Mela is a festival that celebrates South Asian culture, arts, music, dance and heritage.
What can I expect to see?
Now in its 26th year, the 2023 Mela will include performances by Nirmal Sidu, PBN and lots of local and national artists.
Workshops will include flower garland making, henna artists, sari draping and more.
There will also be fun fair rides and a selection of South Asian food outlets.
You can find the full line up and site plan at www.prestoncitymela.co.uk.
When and where will it take place?
It will take place at Moor Park on Saturday, June 17.
The stage entertainment runs from 10.30am until 5.30pm and workshops from 11am until 4pm.
How much is it?
Admission is free!
Organiser of the festival, Gulab Singh MBE DL, said: “The Mela Board and its partners are all very excited to bring a packed programme of South Asian and Commonwealth heritage arts to Preston’s annual cultural programme.
“Come and join us and experience the cultural event of Preston.”
Coun Peter Kelly, Preston City Council Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts, added: “Preston City Council is delighted to support the Preston City Mela again this year for a fantastic celebration of South Asian culture.
“It really will be a jammed-packed event to be enjoyed by all the family.”