What is Preston City Mela?

Preston City Mela is a festival that celebrates South Asian culture, arts, music, dance and heritage.

What can I expect to see?

Preston’s popular Mela festival, celebrating South Asian heritage and culture, is set to return this month

Now in its 26th year, the 2023 Mela will include performances by Nirmal Sidu, PBN and lots of local and national artists.

Workshops will include flower garland making, henna artists, sari draping and more.

There will also be fun fair rides and a selection of South Asian food outlets.

You can find the full line up and site plan at www.prestoncitymela.co.uk.

It will feature a host of stage entertainment, roaming entertainment, workshops, stalls and fun fair rides

When and where will it take place?

It will take place at Moor Park on Saturday, June 17.

The stage entertainment runs from 10.30am until 5.30pm and workshops from 11am until 4pm.

The Mela consists of a one-day festival celebrating South Asian culture drawing crowds of up to 8000 people

How much is it?

Admission is free!

Organiser of the festival, Gulab Singh MBE DL, said: “The Mela Board and its partners are all very excited to bring a packed programme of South Asian and Commonwealth heritage arts to Preston’s annual cultural programme.

“Come and join us and experience the cultural event of Preston.”

Coun Peter Kelly, Preston City Council Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts, added: “Preston City Council is delighted to support the Preston City Mela again this year for a fantastic celebration of South Asian culture.

