Take a look at the scenes from the highly anticipated Preston Christmas Lights switch on which took place on Saturday (November 18).

Taking place at the Flag Market, hundreds turned out to watch the big event and were entertained by a variety of stars, local performers and beloved characters.

There were performances from singers Max and Harvey, soul and disco legends Odyssey, Coronation Street’s Antony Cotton, America's Got Talent’s Alfie Andrew and Preston stars DLN Dance, Carol May Dance Academy and Becce J as well as Blackpool’s JJ Gibson and Alfie Bailey.

Meanwhile Santa Claus, Shrek, the Grinch, the Mayor of Preston and City Star Jake Ogden were also in attendance

Check out the official photos from the night here:

1 . Preston Xmas lights switch on 2023 The finale Photo: Michael Porter Photography Photo Sales

2 . Preston Xmas lights switch on 2023 The Switch On featuring some of the night's performers Photo: Michael Porter Photography Photo Sales

3 . Preston Xmas lights switch on 2023 The hosts - Smooth Radio North West's Jo Lloyd and Darren Parks Photo: Michael Porter Photography Photo Sales

4 . Preston Xmas lights switch on 2023 Preston's DLN Dance Photo: Michael Porter Photography Photo Sales