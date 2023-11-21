Preston Christmas lights switch on 2023: 19 pictures of Antony Cotton, Max & Harvey, Odyssey and more
Take a look at the scenes from the highly anticipated Preston Christmas Lights switch on which took place on Saturday (November 18).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Nov 2023, 11:40 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 11:42 GMT
Taking place at the Flag Market, hundreds turned out to watch the big event and were entertained by a variety of stars, local performers and beloved characters.
There were performances from singers Max and Harvey, soul and disco legends Odyssey, Coronation Street’s Antony Cotton, America's Got Talent’s Alfie Andrew and Preston stars DLN Dance, Carol May Dance Academy and Becce J as well as Blackpool’s JJ Gibson and Alfie Bailey.
Meanwhile Santa Claus, Shrek, the Grinch, the Mayor of Preston and City Star Jake Ogden were also in attendance
Check out the official photos from the night here:
1 / 5