28-year-old Ollie will first take on the daunting ‘Skills Test’ before cooking two dishes in the ‘Signature Menu’ round.

Only the chefs who can demonstrate they could have the all-round skills, technique and flair of a future champion will make it through to the next stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie, who was born in Preston but now lives in Clitheroe with his girlfriend, currently works as a Sous Chef chef at Northcote in Langho – an award-winning Michelin Star restaurant.

Speaking about his decision to enter the competition, he said: “MasterChef: The Professionals is an extremely prestigious competition and I feel I’m ready to compete.

“I know I can work well under pressure so it’s time to test that at the next level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie has previously worked as a Chef de Partie and Senior Sous Chef, and revealed his love for cooking was inspired by his gran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie will battle it out for a place in the quarter-final of MasterChef: The Professionals (Credit: Shine TV/BBC)

“I have lots of memories of cooking with her,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I guess that’s where it all started.”

He hoped his “clean style with minimalist plating” would help him win over judges Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Anna Haugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MasterChef: The Professionals returned to BBC One this November for its 15th series, with 32 ambitious chefs from across the country battling to become the 2022 Champion.

Ollie currently works as a Sous Chef chef at Northcote in Langho – an award-winning Michelin Star restaurant (Credit: Shine TV/BBC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie will be competing on Thursday’s show (November 24) at 9.10pm in a bid to get through to Friday’s quarter-final at 9pm.

It will be available to watch on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus Wareing said: “The hunt for the 2022 champion is on and we’re ready to push these chefs as far as they can go.

“The sky’s the limit as far as I’m concerned and that trophy is just waiting to be claimed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregg Wallace added: “What a thrill to get these kitchen doors open again and welcome a new generation of professional contenders.

“I’m ready to be dazzled and ultimately reveal the next incredible cooking talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acclaimed chef and restaurateur Anna Haugh was a new judge in this year’s competition.

She said: “I’m thrilled to join the MasterChef judging team and meet new chefs on new

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll be judging the same way I judge my own chefs in my kitchen - I’ll be firm but fair and my expectations are high.