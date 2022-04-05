The local charity opened the doors at its Plungington Community Centre and invited the local community to join the party and enjoy a cup of tea and a homemade cake.

Susan Swarbrick, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) at Caritas Care said: "It was wonderful to see members of the community, our colleagues and the people we support socialising and having fun. It was a great atmosphere with people of all ages relaxing and enjoying the event”.

More than 100 guests enjoyed an afternoon of vintage music and fine refreshments.

Take time for tea - some of the cakes baked for the special Caritas Care Afternoon Tea Party

Lancashire Tea provided tea bags for the event, Rowland & Hames insurance brokers contributed £150 towards costs and Tom Parker Ltd, Preston donated £100. Morrisons supermarket provided a luxury hamper as first prize for a raffle for the event.

Becky Pow, one of the event organisers and its chief baker, compliance officer at the charity said: “ I’m so proud to have been part of an event that has brought people and communities together. The atmosphere was amazing and just what Caritas Care is all about. I’m really looking forward to next year’s event.”

Last year the tea party, official title An Afternoon Tea with Caritas Care, which has been running since 2019 could not beheld due to Covid restrictions. But organisers say this year’s was bigger and better than ever.

Susan Swarbrick, Chief Executive Officer of Caritas Care

There will be more events from Caritas Care at Plungington Community Centre later in the year including the return of a fashion show.

* The charity was established in Preston in 1934. A Caritas Care spokesperson said: “We are about giving people from all walks of life hope and we make sure that we’re there to help them through any barriers they may face. We have a diverse range of services such as adoption, fostering, learning disability services.”

In addition to the Plungington Community Centre the charity runs a homelessness hostel in Blackpool. It says everyone “ has the right to be able to reach their goals and aspirations, no matter what their background might be.”