Having been knocked off course by the Covid pandemic, the carnival’s 48th running finally took place this weekend.

Sunday’s colourful procession was followed by a West Indian-themed family fun day on Moor Park.

Saturday had seen the park pay host to the ‘One Park - Living Legends’ reggae concert making it a full weekend of calypso fun.

Photographers Martin Bostock and Julian Brown were out and about for us this weekend.

1. Caribbean Carnival The street extravaganza, which had been knocked off course by Covid for the past two years, was back bigger than ever Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

2. Caribbean Carnival It was the 48th running of the carnival Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

3. Caribbean Carnival The procession began at Moor Park Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

4. Caribbean Carnival Not your average day at the office for the police Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales