Preston Caribbean Carnival: The streets come alive to the sights and sounds of music and dance

The Preston Caribbean Carnival is the largest and longest running cultural celebration in Preston outside of the Preston Guild.

Today the carnival procession set off at 12 noon from Moor Park Avenue, the 49th Caribbean Carnival in Preston, and it will include a vibrant, colourful procession through the City streets followed by a Caribbean-themed family fun day on Moor Park.

Attracting thousands of visitors each year, Preston comes alive as the city dances to the rhythms of the Caribbean.

Preston Caribbean Carnival 2023. Pictures by Kelvin Stuttard

