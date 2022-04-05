The CQC inspects care homes

Preston care homes: The seven deemed to be 'Requiring Improvement', 'Good' or 'Inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission this year

These care homes in Preston have been inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) this year.

By Emma Downey
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:30 pm

Below we've rounded up the those deemed to be ‘Good’, ' Requiring Improvement' or be 'Inadequate' having been inspected in 2022.

This latest information is taken from the CQC website this month.

Images are for illustrative purposes only.

For more information on how CQC care home inspections work and what the ratings mean, CLICK HERE

Read the news with NO ADVERTS! Sign up today and enjoy a one month free trial as well as an ad-free article experience for Digital+ subscribers. There's never been a better time to join us

1. Melrose Residential Care Home

50 Moss Lane, Leyland, PR25 4SH. Rated Inadequate - inspected 15 December 2021

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

2. Alston View Nursing and Residential Home

Fell Brow, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NT. Requires Improvement - inspected March 2 2022

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

3. The Old Vicarage Care Home

15 Naze Lane, Freckleton, PR4 1RH. Requires Improvement - inspected 8 January 2022

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

4. Dovehaven Lodge

Tag Lane, Ingol, Preston, PR2 7AB. A mix of Requires Improvement - inspected January 18 2022

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Preston
Next Page
Page 1 of 2