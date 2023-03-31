News you can trust since 1886
Preston care homes: The 8 deemed to be ‘inadequate’ or 'requiring improvement' by the Care Quality Commission

These care homes in Preston have been inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) this year and last and told that they are inadequate or require improvement.

By Emma Downey
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:54 BST

Below we've rounded up the 8 care homes in Preston that need to improve their services.

This latest information is taken from the CQC website.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is the independent regulator of health and social care in England

1. Preston care homes told they need to improve their service

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is the independent regulator of health and social care in England Photo: UGC

Lightfoot Green Ln, Fulwood, Preston PR4 0AP. Rated inadequate. Last inspected November 9, 2022

2. Hulton House Care Residence

Lightfoot Green Ln, Fulwood, Preston PR4 0AP. Rated inadequate. Last inspected November 9, 2022 Photo: UGC

Fell Brow, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NT. Requires Improvement - inspected 2 March 2022

3. Alston View Nursing and Residential Home

Fell Brow, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NT. Requires Improvement - inspected 2 March 2022 Photo: UGC

20 Banksfield Avenue, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 3RN. Requires improvement - last inspected November 2, 2022

4. Banksfield Nursing Home

20 Banksfield Avenue, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 3RN. Requires improvement - last inspected November 2, 2022 Photo: UGC

