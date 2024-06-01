Preston’s unbeaten former champion boxer Scott Fitzgerald is planning a major ring comeback.

The troubled 32-year-old told fans he was ready to return to the ring after he was found not guilty of rape in February.

He had protested his innocence since first being arrested in 2020 and a jury at Preston Crown Court took less than two hours to unanimously find him not guilty.

Since then, the former British super-welterweight champion has been hitting the gym hard in a bid to return to the ring.

He said: "I've been in the gym training for the past three months and I’m just so glad this is over. Now I just need to get my boxing licence back and get down to some hard work."

And this week, promoter Eddie Hearn told UK boxing news website Boxing Social that ‘Fitzy’ called him last weekend, saying he’s plotting his comeback.

“He called me on Saturday,” said Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn, 44.

“I was just laying on the bed before the show, about to get ready. Picked it up and it was Scott Fitzgerald.

“And it was great to hear from him. You know, he sounded great. Told me he’s coming back, and I’m delighted for him.

“He was unsavable, really, if I’m honest”, said Hearn, referring to Fitzgerald’s several arrests and his battles with gambling, drugs and alcohol in recent years.

“Myself and Steve Wood (boxing manager), we done a great job - got him into a rehab facility. Sometimes you need to hit rock bottom before you can actually bounce back.

“I think that’s what happened to him. It’s great to see him back in the gym. He said he’s going to do a couple of weeks of sparring and then come and see me.