The 45-year-old Good Morning Britain and Lorraine presenter is currently dating Louis Church, 27, whom she first met while taking part in the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The mum-of-one was competing with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice whilst Louis was a producer on the show.

The pair confirmed their relationship last Christmas after many public appearances together, and have since faced some criticism due to their 18 year age gap, but Ranvir has recently spoken up about the reported controversy.

Ranvir Singh, 45, has blasted age-gap critics who seem 'obsessed' with her younger boyfriend, 27.

What has Ranvir said about their relationship?

Speaking in an interview with lifestyle magazine Woman and Home, the UCLan and Lancaster University alumna seemed to brush off comments about the age gap.

According to the Huffington Post, Ranvir said: “I don’t see an age gap.

“What really matters in any kind of relationship in life is a synchronicity of values and emotions. I don’t know why we’re so obsessed with the age gap.

“As we are, right now, we are blissfully happy and Louis lives very much in the present.”

The TV presenter added that she knew “Louis was special” from the first time that they met on the set of Strictly, recalling a time Louis offered her a drink, and she was so tired to respond.

Ranvir explained: “I was doing three jobs and I’ve never been more tired. I was slumped in my chair at 7am.

“15 minutes later, he came back with a green tea, a Berocca, Haribos and a KitKat… I thought, ‘That is exactly what I want.’

“From that moment, he has instinctively known exactly what I need.”

Ranvir also told Woman and Home that they try to not “bring undue pressure” into their joy. She continued: “it’s not worth ruining the present by thinking about a wealth of different scenarios that might or might not happen.”

What else was discussed in the interview?