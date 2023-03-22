Preston Basin: a new restoration campaign causes a stir amongst readers

Last week, the Post reported on a local man’s campaign to reimagine the largely forgotten 300 feet long Preston Basin of the Lancaster Canal, which currently lies underneath Corporation Street Retail Park and the neighbouring Aldi car park.

The story garnered quite a reaction from Post readers, take a look below.

The majority either shared their shock or knowledge of its existence…

Left: Corporation Street Retail Park. Right: Preston Basin 1897

Karen Berendt: "I worked at Dutton Forshaw in my youth, 1989-1990, and didn't know anything about the basin!”

Andrew Liverseed: “interesting project.. I never knew about this part of the canal system…”

Andrew Campbell: “I worked there too [Dutton Forshaw] 86-93 and was aware them, some where used to store parts in.”

Ken Heskin: “I can confirm 100% this is true. During the early 80s I was a demolition worker on the old 'Sarti's' warehouse next to the bingo, opposite the bus station. We literally took it down by hand, brick by brick and when we lifted the floorboards of the basement we discovered a massive cellar and in that cellar we found bricked up tunnel archways around 8ft high going in all directions. We were told to leave them alone and we then filled in the cellar with hard-core.”

Some were reminded of other parts of Preston’s past...

Phil Pryce: “Very little is made of the Old Tramroad either, and it's route through Preston and Bamber Bridge, but it was fundamental to the success of the canal. The ghostly remains are there though, if you know where to look.”

Sam Murray: “Or, you could reopen the subway that has been closed for nearly a century…”

Emma Martland: “They should open up Miley Tunnel to the public it’s an interesting spot.”

Whilst others looked towards the basin’s future…

Deborah Howarth: “Wonderful if this could happen”

Bernard Farrell: “Look at Castle field Manchester and what can be done”