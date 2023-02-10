Stuart Maddox, who trains at the Larches and Savick Boxing Academy, says preparing for the event at the O2 Arena in London has helped him overcome long-term stgruggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from his time in the army.

Photo Neil Cross; Stuart Maddox gave up his boxing career because of PTSD but is now competing for a bare knuckle boxing British title

Stuart, who grew up in Chorley, started showing an interest in bare knuckle boxing several years ago and decided to give it a shot after his friend became world champion.

But after successes in the ring and even teaming up with Bolton-based boxer Amir Khan for a special fight night in Pakistan, he stopped in 2019 amid struggles with PTSD from being blown up in Ireland.

Stuart said: “I was stuck in a rut and I’d go to the pub when I was depressed. I wasn’t looking after myself like I should.

"When I was diagnosed with the condition, everything started to make sense, but I didn’t want to become reliant on medication. I’m in the gym anyway with work as a coach, so I decided to start working on myself again and being strict.

"I wanted something to aim for, so I decided to get back into boxing, but at 43, it’s considered getting on a bit!”

Changes

Stuart said he cut out negative people as well as drinking, and is now in the best shape of his life. He trains three times a day in between his work and family commitments, getting up at 4.30am.

He thanks trainers Jimmy Moon and David Fitzgerald for helping him turn his life around and also works with a nutritionist on a specialised diet.

After winning his comeback fight in October, Stuart said he impressed promoters enough to try for the British title against Daniel Lerwell on March 26.

Stuart said: “I’m up against it, he’s dangerous and he can knock you out, but so can I.”

PTSD

Stuart said he has suffered from PTSD for many years, but felt embarrassed to admit it.

He said: “It’s got harder as I’ve got older. I kept it to myself because it felt so embrassing to open up, especially as I’m an ex-soldier and I’m in the fight game.

"But once I admitted it to myself, it was easier to deal with.

"Beforehand I wasn’t as strict with myself, if something affected me emotionally, I’d go to the pub."

He added: “My kids and my girlfriend are proud of me. My little girl doesn’t like the idea of me being hit, but she understands it’s something I need to do.

"I want to show people that you can turn thing around, and hopefully inspire some other people who are struggling.”

Help is available

These are some the the PTSD helplines available:

Mood Juice PTSD self-help: www.moodjuice.scot.nhs.uk/posttrauma.aspAnxiety UK – 08444 775 774 (Mon-Fri 9:30-17:30) or www.anxietyuk.org.uk

ASSIST (Assistance Support and Self Help in Surviving Trauma) – 01788 560 800 or www.assisttraumacare.org.uk

Combat Stress: 0800 138 1619 (24 hours) or [email protected]: www.combatstress.org.uk

UK Psychological Trauma Society – www.ukpts.co.uk/trauma.html