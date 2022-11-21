News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Preston babies: these are some of the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in November

We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.

By Andy Moffatt
4 minutes ago

Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this month.

1. Caleb Redhead Monks

Caleb Redhead Monks, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on November 13, at 22:17, weighing 8lb 11, to Jessica Redhead and Lee Monks of Ashton on Ribble

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Baby Weyer

Baby Weyer, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on November 15, at 00:18, weighing 6lb 1, to Mark Weyer and Kayla Gill, of Preston

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

3. Baby Weyer

Baby Weyer, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on November 15, at 00:18, weighing 6lb 1, to Mark Weyer and Kayla Gill, of Preston

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

4. Jude Edward Tauber

Jude Edward Tauber, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on November 14, at 13:23, weighing 7lb 2, to Simon and Clare Tauber, of Penwortham

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Preston