We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this month.
1. Caleb Redhead Monks
Caleb Redhead Monks, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on November 13, at 22:17, weighing 8lb 11, to Jessica Redhead and Lee Monks of Ashton on Ribble
Photo: Neil Cross
2. Baby Weyer
Baby Weyer, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on November 15, at 00:18, weighing 6lb 1, to Mark Weyer and Kayla Gill, of Preston
Photo: Neil Cross
4. Jude Edward Tauber
Jude Edward Tauber, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on November 14, at 13:23, weighing 7lb 2, to Simon and Clare Tauber, of Penwortham
Photo: Neil Cross