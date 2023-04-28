We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this month.
1. Preston babies - Finley
Annabelle Cosens and Richard Kellett from Chorley with baby Finley, born 8.41am on 23rd April, weighing 7lb 8oz. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Preston babies - Frederick Dawson
Frederick Dawson, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on April 7, at 15:02, weighing 6lb 14oz, to Cherise Patel and Joe Dawson, of Claughton on Brock Photo: staff
3. Preston babies - Lara Rose Blackhurst
Lara Rose Blackhurst, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on April 11, at 12:36, weighing 7lb 11oz, to Sally Mason and Andrew Blackhurst, of Leyland Photo: staff
4. Preston babies - Renesmae Rose Riley
Renesmae Rose Riley, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on 17th April at 02:34, wighing 8lb 6oz, to Sophie and Adam Riley of Ashton Photo: staff