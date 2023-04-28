News you can trust since 1886
Preston babies: these are nine of the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in April

We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 28th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this month.

Annabelle Cosens and Richard Kellett from Chorley with baby Finley, born 8.41am on 23rd April, weighing 7lb 8oz.

1. Preston babies - Finley

Annabelle Cosens and Richard Kellett from Chorley with baby Finley, born 8.41am on 23rd April, weighing 7lb 8oz. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Frederick Dawson, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on April 7, at 15:02, weighing 6lb 14oz, to Cherise Patel and Joe Dawson, of Claughton on Brock

2. Preston babies - Frederick Dawson

Frederick Dawson, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on April 7, at 15:02, weighing 6lb 14oz, to Cherise Patel and Joe Dawson, of Claughton on Brock Photo: staff

Lara Rose Blackhurst, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on April 11, at 12:36, weighing 7lb 11oz, to Sally Mason and Andrew Blackhurst, of Leyland

3. Preston babies - Lara Rose Blackhurst

Lara Rose Blackhurst, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on April 11, at 12:36, weighing 7lb 11oz, to Sally Mason and Andrew Blackhurst, of Leyland Photo: staff

Renesmae Rose Riley, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on 17th April at 02:34, wighing 8lb 6oz, to Sophie and Adam Riley of Ashton

4. Preston babies - Renesmae Rose Riley

Renesmae Rose Riley, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on 17th April at 02:34, wighing 8lb 6oz, to Sophie and Adam Riley of Ashton Photo: staff

