News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Boy, 8, dies after tragic van accident
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Boy, 8, killed in collision with van was in care of local authority
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Preston babies: these are 9 of the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in July

We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some of its newest residents with their proud parents.
By Emma Downey
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:50 BST

Here are 9 wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital last month.

Aurora Maise Anforth, born at 2.34am on the 31st of July, weighing 7lb 2oz, to Joseph and Lauren Anforth from Penwortham

1. Aurora Maise Anforth

Aurora Maise Anforth, born at 2.34am on the 31st of July, weighing 7lb 2oz, to Joseph and Lauren Anforth from Penwortham Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Tommy-Joe Embery, born on the 31st of July at 5.16am, weighing 7lb 10z, to Natalie Embery and Dion Thompson from Preston

2. Tommy-Joe Embery

Tommy-Joe Embery, born on the 31st of July at 5.16am, weighing 7lb 10z, to Natalie Embery and Dion Thompson from Preston Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Billy Mae Norris, born at Royal Preston Hospital on July 8th, at 9:02, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Ciara Nelson and Dominic Norris from Chorley

3. Billy Mae Norris

Billy Mae Norris, born at Royal Preston Hospital on July 8th, at 9:02, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Ciara Nelson and Dominic Norris from Chorley Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Annabelle Finley, born at Royal Preston Hospital on July 9th at 14:13, weighing 8lb 8oz, to Chelsie Gardner and Robb Finley from Fulwood

4. Annabelle Finley

Annabelle Finley, born at Royal Preston Hospital on July 9th at 14:13, weighing 8lb 8oz, to Chelsie Gardner and Robb Finley from Fulwood Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Preston