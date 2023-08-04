We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some of its newest residents with their proud parents.
Here are 9 wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital last month.
1. Aurora Maise Anforth
Aurora Maise Anforth, born at 2.34am on the 31st of July, weighing 7lb 2oz, to Joseph and Lauren Anforth from Penwortham Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Tommy-Joe Embery
Tommy-Joe Embery, born on the 31st of July at 5.16am, weighing 7lb 10z, to Natalie Embery and Dion Thompson from Preston Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Billy Mae Norris
Billy Mae Norris, born at Royal Preston Hospital on July 8th, at 9:02, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Ciara Nelson and Dominic Norris from Chorley Photo: Neil Cross
4. Annabelle Finley
Annabelle Finley, born at Royal Preston Hospital on July 9th at 14:13, weighing 8lb 8oz, to Chelsie Gardner and Robb Finley from Fulwood Photo: Neil Cross