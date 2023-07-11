News you can trust since 1886
Preston babies: these are 8 of the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in June

We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

Here are 8 wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital. Our photographer Neil Cross also took these 8 lovely snaps of babies born in Preston during June.

Emily Mae Annetts , born at Royal Preston Hospital, on June 24th, at 16:51, weighing 5lb 9oz, to Emma Skinner and David Annetts, of Buckshaw Village. Photo by Neil Cross/NationalWorld

1. Emily Mae Annetts

Tayla-Mai Wyton, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on June 23rd, at 14:14, weighing 4lb 4oz, to Karley and Chris Wyton, of Hoghton. Photo by Neil Cross/NationalWorld

2. Tayla-Mai Wyton

Heidi Grace Adlem, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on June 21st, at 18:39, weighing 6lb 5oz, to Ryan Adlem and Alannah Fell, of Kirkham. Photo by Neil Cross/NationalWorld

3. Heidi Grace Adlem

Orla Livesey, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on June 18th, at 21:42, weighing 6lb 15oz, to Lisa and Adam Livesey, of Fulwood. Photo by Neil Cross/NationalWorld

4. Orla Livesey

