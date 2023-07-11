We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
Here are 8 wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital. Our photographer Neil Cross also took these 8 lovely snaps of babies born in Preston during June.
1. Emily Mae Annetts
Emily Mae Annetts , born at Royal Preston Hospital, on June 24th, at 16:51, weighing 5lb 9oz, to Emma Skinner and David Annetts, of Buckshaw Village. Photo by Neil Cross/NationalWorld Photo: Neil Cross/NationalWorld
2. Tayla-Mai Wyton
Tayla-Mai Wyton, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on June 23rd, at 14:14, weighing 4lb 4oz, to Karley and Chris Wyton, of Hoghton. Photo by Neil Cross/NationalWorld Photo: Neil Cross/NationalWorld
3. Heidi Grace Adlem
Heidi Grace Adlem, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on June 21st, at 18:39, weighing 6lb 5oz, to Ryan Adlem and Alannah Fell, of Kirkham. Photo by Neil Cross/NationalWorld Photo: Neil Cross/NationalWorld
4. Orla Livesey
Orla Livesey, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on June 18th, at 21:42, weighing 6lb 15oz, to Lisa and Adam Livesey, of Fulwood. Photo by Neil Cross/NationalWorld Photo: Neil Cross/NationalWorld