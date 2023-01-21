We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
Here are 14 wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this month.
1. Oakley Blake Evans Smith
Oakley Blake Evans Smith, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on December 31st, at 11:33, weighing 7lb 10, to Connor Evans and Lydia Smith, of Chorley
Photo: Neil Cross
2. Eevie Elizabeth Joan Gibson
Eevie Elizabeth Joan Gibson, born at Royal Preston Hospital on January 15, at 15:53, weighing 5lb 4oz, to Leah Bailey and Mitch Gibson, of Blackpool
Photo: Neil Cross
3. Ivy-Rose Nicola Crawford
Ivy-Rose Nicola Crawford, born at Royal Preston Hospital on January 10, at 10:57, weighing 8lb 3oz, to Holly Vickers and Robert Crawford, of Leyland
Photo: Neil Cross
4. Ava Charlotte Ann Thomas
Ava Charlotte Ann Thomas, born at Royal Preston Hospital on January 13, at 09:56, weighing 4lb 9oz, to Stacey and Mark Thomas, of Cottam
Photo: Neil Cross