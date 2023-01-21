News you can trust since 1886
Preston babies: 14 of the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in January

We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.

By Andy Moffatt
2 minutes ago

Here are 14 wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this month.

1. Oakley Blake Evans Smith

Oakley Blake Evans Smith, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on December 31st, at 11:33, weighing 7lb 10, to Connor Evans and Lydia Smith, of Chorley

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Eevie Elizabeth Joan Gibson

Eevie Elizabeth Joan Gibson, born at Royal Preston Hospital on January 15, at 15:53, weighing 5lb 4oz, to Leah Bailey and Mitch Gibson, of Blackpool

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Ivy-Rose Nicola Crawford

Ivy-Rose Nicola Crawford, born at Royal Preston Hospital on January 10, at 10:57, weighing 8lb 3oz, to Holly Vickers and Robert Crawford, of Leyland

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Ava Charlotte Ann Thomas

Ava Charlotte Ann Thomas, born at Royal Preston Hospital on January 13, at 09:56, weighing 4lb 9oz, to Stacey and Mark Thomas, of Cottam

Photo: Neil Cross

Preston