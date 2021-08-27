Preston art studio returns this weekend with a free showcase

Preston based art studio The Birley is reopening today, with a free exhibition showcasing its members work for the first time since 2019.

Starting on Friday 27th August, Birley Studio Member’s Exhibition, ‘What We Do’ will be running 12-4pm every Friday and Saturday until the 18th September.

The exhibition, curated by Kerry Tenbey, a North West based artist and curator, features work by 23 artists across a variety of art forms, including 2017 Turner prize winning artist and Professor of Contemporary Art at the University of Central Lancashire, Lubaina Himid CBE.

The studio members of The Birley will finally be presenting new work after a difficult year of isolation and postponed activities.

Directors of The Birley, Stephanie Fletcher and Benedict Ruther said: “We are excited to welcome visitors back to our public spaces 18 months on from our last in-person event. We’ve been busy behind the scenes, renovating two gallery spaces and setting up a new multi-purpose reading room - alongside moving workshop activities online. This exhibition showcases the breadth of creative practice from over 20 of our studio members.”

The other studio members featured in the show are: Anthony Padgett, Beata Podstawa, Bernie Velvick, Beth Wise, Ella-Marie Thornhill, Florian Houlker, Gavin Renshaw, Heather Mullender-Ross, Julie Mayer, Kathryn Poole, Lauren Velvick, Lauretta Rapley, Magda Starwarska-Beavan, Norman Payne, Rebecca Chesney, Rob Mullender-Ross, Roberta Cialfi, Simon Plum, Stephanie Fletcher, Tao Lashley-Burnley, Tracy Hill.

Bookings are required, with four hourly slots at 12,1,2, 3, but tickets are free via eventbrite, and other time slots can be arranged by appointment.

Friday’s launch day is already sold out so they encourage members of the public to book their tickets soon.

The artist-led studio and performance space is situated on Birley Street, next to Preston’s covered markets, and was set up in 2014 by Post Post CIC, a not-for-profit organisation made up of UCLan arts and media graduates.

The studios offer a dedicated space for up to 30 artists across a range of media, and usually host a range of exhibitions, workshops and talks throughout the year.