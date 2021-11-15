Preston area welcomes lifesaving blood bank service for dogs

The Pet Blood Bank team in a donation room

Lanes Vets has partnered with the charity and is looking for donor dogs to attend their very first session on Saturday December 4.

This is the first time the charity has visited Garstang to run dog blood donation sessions and they are very excited to welcome lots of fantastic new donors to their lifesaving pack.

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs. They collect blood donations from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight, and be fit and healthy. It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people, and having new experiences.

The donation itself only takes 5-10 minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35-40 minutes.

Pet Blood Bank plans to visit Garstang every 2-3 months going forward, so owners are encouraged to register their dogs even if they will miss the first date.

Nicole Osborne from Pet Blood Bank UK said, ‘We are so excited to launch our very first dog blood donation session in Garstang. We are looking forward to meeting lots of new donors and really getting the local community behind our mission to help save the lives of dogs across the country. We would love to hear from anyone interested in finding out more or coming along to our session at Lanes Vets on Saturday 4 December.’