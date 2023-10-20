Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The development will see the transformation of the Ormskirk Magistrates’ Court into the stylish Ormskirk Court Hotel, with 23 premium apartments, extensive landscaping, and new car park facilities.

The building on Derby Street had been a courthouse for 166 years before it closed its doors in 2016.

The ground floor will host a fine dining restaurant which will utilise the historic Courtroom 1, with drinks begin mixed and served from the listed witness box.

Once the project is completed next spring it is anticipated the Ormskirk Court Hotel will support 59 new jobs, and give a major boost to the West Lancashire town’s hospitality and accommodation offer.

The development is being backed by £1.6million from the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership’s Growing Places Fund, an initiative which lends money to developers to bridge funding gaps on major property schemes in the county.

Architecture, design and masterplanning practice FWP has produced the aparthotel’s designs for family-run hotel business Walker & Williams. It is the latest in a series of projects it has spearheaded for the company across the North of England.

Brent Clayton, partner at FWP, said: “We have once again worked closely with the Walker & Williams team to create quality accommodation and a stylish restaurant setting, giving a new lease of life to this distinctive and historic building in the centre of the town.

The proposed rear extension

“We’ve built up a good relationship with the client and we understand their vision and ethos. It is about creating a real sense of stand-out luxury and destination.”

The Walker & Williams Group is a family business created by Max and Laura Walker-Williams that has been expanding its portfolio of five-star boutique aparthotels across the North West.

Operations director Max said: “We have been busy securing a funding partner for the project to begin and ensuring that the design is the very best it can be with our architect partners FWP.

“We are proud to confirm we have secured a partnership with the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growing Places Fund and are ready to begin this exciting project in Q4 this year.

“We are looking forward to seeing Ormskirk Court Hotel open and welcoming restaurant customers and guests to such a historic building in beautiful Ormskirk town.”

He added: “Ormskirk is in a fantastic strategic location between Liverpool, Southport and Preston. Although small, it has an affluent and growing population and university and we believe it represents an incredible opportunity for any solid brand offering real value.”

Previous Walker & Williams projects designed and delivered by FWP include The Winckley Square Hotel, a standout £2.8m development in Preston city centre.

The practice has also unveiled its plans for the £7.4m transformation of Amounderness House, Preston’s Grade II-listed former magistrates’ court, which was originally constructed in 1857 as a police station with holding cells, before being extended in 1901.