Valley Church in Bamber Bridge challenged people young and old to run, walk or cycle 21 miles around Preston Guild between sunrise and sunset at a fundraising event last month.

More than 120 people came together for the Sunrise to Sunset challenge to help raise at least £3,624.20 in aid of charity, Hope For Justice, which fights against modern slavery happening both here in Preston and in the wider world.

Senior Pastor Michele Carter said: “I think the day itself was absolutely fantastic from beginning to end. The community feeling, the excitement and the experience of doing something to help people: it was brilliant.

"Everybody tried to go as far as they could and beat their personal best."

One church member cycled an astonishing 157 miles while another ran the 21-mile journey before completing it again on his bike. Meanwhile, one of the youngest participants to complete the entire challenge on his own was just six-years-old.

And commenting on the tireless efforts of the people who gave up their own time to organise and man the event, Michele added: "The volunteers were just brilliant. Everybody did their best. It was the best team we’ve ever had. Every year, the team just gets better and better. I want to say thank you to everyone involved."

All proceeds will go to Hope For Justice, which battles against human trafficking and helps victims and survivors all around the world, including in Preston, where the charity has a local hub.

Michele, talking about the good cause, said: “There are so many things we can’t do ourselves to help. Hope For Justice are the ones on the ground making a huge difference in our area. So it's nice that we can do a little bit to help them change people’s lives. Hope For Justice are incredible. They are bringing hope to people and taking them out of the darkness and giving them a future. There are people in slavery on our doorstep. It’s heart-breaking to know there are people like you and me who are in positions they should never be in.

"It shouldn't happen but it does. So anything we can do to help people and give them some hope, we will do. And events like this help open everyone’s eyes a little bit.”

For more information about the charity, and to make your own donation, please visit https://hopeforjustice.org/

1. Sunrise to Sunset fundraiser Ben Clarke, supervisor of Valley Coffee in Bamber Bridge, completing the 21-mile cycling challenge on an exercise bike at work. Photo: Valley Church Photo Sales

2. Sunrise to Sunset Three of Valley Church's volunteers who helped to man the fundraising event around Preston Guild. Photo: Valley Church Photo Sales

3. Sunrise to Sunset One of the youngest people to complete the challenge was just six-years-old. Photo: Valley Church Photo Sales