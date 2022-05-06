Both residents and team members took to the stage and shared their funniest jokes, stories and impressions to kick off the event ‘Laughter & Sunshine’, which is running in more than 150 Four Seasons care homes across the UK during May.

Preston Home Manager, Justine Hornby, explained: “After the challenges of the last 2 years we decided it was time to celebrate the joy of laughter and the benefits it brings. Research says that children laugh on average 300 times a day but adults only 17, so we’ve got a lot of catching up to do! Sharing fun moments is a great way to connect with each other and laughter increases the release of feel-good endorphins, aids muscle relaxation and stimulates circulation which are all good for health and well-being.”

Speaking after the comedy club, Michael Allison, a 78 year old resident, said: “That was great fun! I really didn’t know we had so many jokers living here, I’ve been laughing all afternoon.”

Four Seasons-Residents Janet Tait and Michael Allison enjoy a joke together. Image: Insight Photography 2022

Another resident Janet Tait, also aged 78, added: “They say laughter is the best medicine and I couldn’t agree more. Even though some of the jokes were terrible, as soon as other people started to laugh it set me off too! A lovely way to forget old age aches and pains, everyone should try and laugh more.”

Some of the other activities residents can take part in throughout the month include Laughter Yoga sessions, listening to local children’s favourite jokes and enjoying performances by visiting comedians and singers.

The homes’ Magic Moments Coordinators are also putting together ‘Happiness Handbooks’ full of residents’ own tips and ideas to bring laughter & sunshine into older life.

Top tips so far include: “Think about the most embarrassing thing that happened to you when you were young and I’m sure you’ll laugh about it now” and “Try singing ‘Bring me sunshine’ and doing the Morecambe and Wise silly walk; it never fails to make me feel cheery.”

Jean Briggs, a Four Seasons resident, telling team member Keith Hulme her favourite joke.

Four Seasons-Resident Phillip Pickles taking part in the comedy club