Powerful film 'US' shines a light on refugees who've sought sanctuary in Lancashire

Libby Burke Wilde was commissioned by Lancashire County Council's Refugee integration team to produce a film to coincide with Refugee Week, which ran this year from 19th to 25th June.

The short film, titled US, features a number of refugees who have sought sanctuary in Lancashire, where the film was shot.

Speaking about the experience, Libby said: "It was a total privilege to work on this film and be trusted by the refugees I worked with to tell their stories.

A still from the new film, US

"I really hope this film will help people to understand a bit more about the refugee experience and treat everyone with compassion and kindness."

The film opens with Ola Kre, who fled to Jordan aged 12 to escape the war in her home country of Syria.

Ola and her family started a new life in Lancashire in 2019 after being chosen to be resettled by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Speaking in the film, Ola says: "We come from countries all over the world. We are all different. Young and old, families and single parents, but we all have the same story.

"We are seeking safety, new language, new culture, a new community. The new journey has started."

Ola now works in the county council's refugee integration team along with Yuliia Yevushko, who talks in the film about how she was uprooted from her "perfect life" in Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

County Councillor County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "I am thankful to everyone who has shared their stories as part of Refugee Week.

"The short film we have commissioned is a powerful reminder of the hardships people seeking sanctuary in the UK go through, and why we should always show them compassion as they start their new lives in Lancashire."