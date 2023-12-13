Dozens of homes, businesses and a doctor's surgery are without electricity after a power cut in Preston.

Around 80 properties are affected around the Broadgate and Fishergate Hill areas of the city.

Electricity North West said the power cut was caused by an "unexpected incident on a high voltage cable" at around 11.30am.

The company - which has an office on the other side of Fishergate Hill in Hartington Road - said engineers are on their way to repair the damaged cable.

It has estimated that power is likely to be restored to most of the affected homes and businesses by 2.45pm. But some households and business owners say they have spoken to Electricity North West and have been warned that it could take up to six hours for repairs to be completed.

The affected postcodes are currently PR1 8DN, PR1 8DT, PR1 8EA, PR1 8EB, PR1 8EE, PR1 8EJ, PR1 8JW.

The power cut has also affected the traffic lights where Broadgate meets Fishergate Hill, Strand Road and Liverpool Road, leaving motorists to navigate their own way through the busy city junction.

Fishergate Hill Surgery said it is also affected and has been forced to close until power is restored.

Other businesses, including Smithsons Pharmacy, remain open for now but are only accepting cash.

Posting on Facebook, Fishergate Hill Surgery said: "There is currently a power cut in the local area. This has affected our phone and computer system.

"We have been advised that it could take up to 6 hours for the issue in the area to be resolved.