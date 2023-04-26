Lee Burns, 41, was punched in the back of the head outside Boca Bar, on Breck Road in the early hours of April 16.

The dad-of-three suffered a fractured skull and two separate bleeds on his brain, and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for a life-saving operation that involved removing the front of his skull and a part of his brain. He was placed in an induced coma and since then has been on life-support.

Now, ten days on from the attack, a close family friend has confirmed that Mr Burns is awake and showing positive signs.

Lee Burns, who was attacked in Poulton, has awoken from his coma.

Paul Latham said: “Lee is now out of his coma and awake.

He is responding to basic instructions and is showing good early signs of awareness but we all know this is just the start of a very, very long road to recovery. The real work starts now!

We don’t know if Lee will be able to talk or will be able to walk but his eyes are open and he is alive.”

Paul previously organised a fundraiser to help Lee’s family, which has now reached £11,400.

Detectives are continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward.

The are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between around 12.30am and 2am on the morning of Sunday, April 16.