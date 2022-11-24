But it was only when he met his future wife Angela in1979 that he started taking it seriously. For Angela owned a Russian brand Zenit camera and Peter discovered he had quite a talent behind the lens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward several years and Peter has been named as the North West Wedding Photographer of the Year 2022 in the Northern Enterprise Awards which celebrates the industriousness and the dedication of businesses and enterprises hailing from the north of England.

Peter Anslow, pictured with his wife Angela, has been named North West Wedding Photographer of the Year 2022 in the Northern Enterprise Awards

The awards, which are judged by a panel of experts, are run by SME News, a quarterly digital publication aimed at those who own, run or assist in the running of small and medium-sized businesses within the UK.

This is Clitheroe born Peter's second award from the organisation. In 2020 he was named as the Lancashire Wedding Photographer of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am delighted with the award because I really do love what I do," said Peter who is 63 and lives with Angela in Trawden.

Photography was always a second job to Peter's main career working in sales, but as the work began to flood in he made the decision to make it his full time career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of award winning photographer Peter Anslow's 'wow' shots taken at the wedding of Kevin Smith and Sarah Holden at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham

That was 20 years ago and grandfather of four Peter estimates he has photographed in excess of 800 brides and their grooms at venues across Burnley, Pendle, the Ribble Valley and beyond. He is also regularly asked to capture the big day of brides whose parents he photographed on their wedding day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covid hit his business hard and from the 60 weddings he had booked in 2020 only 14 went ahead. But Peter has finally caught up with them all and has 32 booked for next year and 18 already in the diary for 2024.

Far from a tradition that is dying out, getting married today is an event, Peter believes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Weddings are more popular than ever and couples book singers and entertainers now. In the past you would get married in a church, have a meal and a few drinks somewhere then everyone went home."

Peter's wife Angela took this great picture of Peter proudly showing off his award for being named North West Wedding Photographer of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter's trademark is his 'wow' shot which is captured through the camera when the lighting is just right... no 'trickery' or editing is required.