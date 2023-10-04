A popular Indian restaurant that was forced to close last year has reopened in new premises.

The Little Tiger, originally located on Bolton Road in Abbey Village, served its final meal in October 2022, to make way for a residential development, has relocated to 58 School Lane in Brinscall to coincide with National Curry Week.

As the restaurant shut its doors, it also announced that it had been awarded a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award for the second year running, having only opened in 2020. A delighted Mr Kashem, who owns the restaurant and who has been doing takeaways since June, told the Post: “We had a soft opening and charity evening yesterday and are officially open for business now.

"I want to thank all my loyal customers who have supported me. I look forward to seeing them all once again and also welcoming new ones.”

Take a look inside the new premises.

