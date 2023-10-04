News you can trust since 1886
Popular Indian restaurant The Little Tiger reopens in Chorley one year after closing

A popular Indian restaurant that was forced to close last year has reopened in new premises.
By Emma Downey
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 17:53 BST

The Little Tiger, originally located on Bolton Road in Abbey Village, served its final meal in October 2022, to make way for a residential development, has relocated to 58 School Lane in Brinscall to coincide with National Curry Week.

As the restaurant shut its doors, it also announced that it had been awarded a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award for the second year running, having only opened in 2020. A delighted Mr Kashem, who owns the restaurant and who has been doing takeaways since June, told the Post: “We had a soft opening and charity evening yesterday and are officially open for business now.

"I want to thank all my loyal customers who have supported me. I look forward to seeing them all once again and also welcoming new ones.”

Take a look inside the new premises.

The Little Tiger Indian restaurant has reopened in Chorley today (Wednesday) having previously had to shut

