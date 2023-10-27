Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosses of a chain of popular home decor shops have announced a second shock closure this week.

Fab Interiors, which recently, closed their newest store on the A6 Garstang Road at Garstang have also now revealed they plan to close their Poulton store.

A spokesman for the store now says shoppers are to expect another closure, as the Poulton store will be holding a closing down sale beginning on Friday 3, November.

However despite the shock of the closures, Fab Home Interiors bosses say the chain is here to stay and the changes are to allow them to focus on larger sites where full collections can be displayed in a much more ‘desirable setting’.

FAB Home Interiors has five remaining stores across the North and sells a variety of stylish mirrors, furniture, framed art, lighting and more.

What did FAB Home Interiors say about the closure?

"We have made the decision to close Fab Home Interiors in Garstang due to the proximity of our flagship store in Preston (the former Harley Davidson garage on Strand Road). The smaller store in Garstang has performed well since opening in 2019, however we are focusing our efforts on our larger sites where our full collections can be displayed in a much more desirable setting.

“We are looking to expand the larger scale Fab Home Interiors stores (similar to Preston and bigger) and currently viewing sites across the North West for suitability.

“We are also closing Fab Home Interiors in Poulton – the closing down sale begins on Friday 3rd November and stock will be discounted by up to 50%. This is due to the proximity to our larger store in Blackpool.

“All our staff are happily relocating to our other stores.