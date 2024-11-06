Popular Channel 4 dating show Married At First Sight takes a trip to Lancashire

A popular UK dating show took a trip to Lancashire this week, shining a light on one of it’s main towns.

Channel 4 show Married at First Sight sees contestants marry complete strangers and this year one of the contestants is Blackburn wedding planner Amy Kenyon, 27.

In Monday night’s episode, the couples went on the second half of their ‘homestays’ which is when each half of the couple introduces their better half to their home, their friends and family.

Still in the show is our Lancashire lass Amy and in Monday night’s episode, she took her new husband -prison education manager Luke Debono, 30,- to Blackburn after a rather bumpy stay at his home in Kent.

The Married At First Sight crew headed to Lancashire for Monday night's episode with newly-weds Luke and Amy. Credit: Channel 4 and Google Maps | Channel 4 and Google Maps

Amy’s Blackburn Homestay started off with a birds eye camera pan over the town’s cityscape - Ewood Park being in clear view.

The show then follows the couple in a taxi as they go though the town - Amy point’s out “there’s Blackburn Rovers’ Stadium” before going past the Brown Cow pub on Livesey Branch Road.

In the car Amy said: “There’s so much riding on this stay for both myself and Luke, like I have realised that I do cling on to the negatives but I do think it’s amazing to be back in my hometown so i’m just going to try and stay positive and not reflect on what’s happened in the past and move forward.”

Arriving at her Blackburn house, ready to give her husband the tour, Amy said “I’m so excited to be back!” as Luke commented “it’s gorgeous”

Once inside, Amy’s dog gave the couple a warm reception but the atmosphere turned a bit more sour when Luke criticised a photo of her on the wall, and a mold spot in the corner of her bedroom…

During their second day in Blackburn, Amy takes Luke shopping but unfortunately she does not show him what Lancashire retailers have to offer as instead viewers find her in a John Lewis -our nearest store being at the Trafford Centre.

The couple do however make a return to Lancashire that night as they meet up with three of Amy’s friends at the Firepit restaurant and bar in Blackburn.

Although the conversion turned a bit tense, the backdrop at least shone Lancashire in a lovely light - the bar looked swanky and modern whilst their cocktails looked sleek and delicious!

It was the Firepit that first alerted us to Amy’s appearance on Married At First back in October.

The restaurant and bar put a Facebook post out saying: "We have a secret we’ve been eager to share with you all and finally the cats out the bag! It’s been hard to keep this one quiet over the last few months.

“One of our gorgeous customers, who is a local Blackburn girl, got married at first sight.

“Her magical day aired last night on Channel 4 and if you keep your eyes peeled, you’ll see a Firepit feature.”

They added: "What an exciting journey! We can’t wait to see what unfolds over the next few episodes…although we think we have an idea!

“Good luck guys. Amy and Luke, we are beyond thrilled to have been a part of your journey. We wish you both bundles of happiness, love and laughter. Congratulations from the Firepit Family."