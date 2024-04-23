Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sawse Kitchen (pronounced ‘sauce’) was first opened by 39-year-old Priya Chauhan from Broughton in October 2020, offering non contact pre-ordered takeaways, and it quickly developed a loyal following of fans impressed by the freshness of the food and the variety of flavours on offer.

When lockdown measures were removed, Priya was based at a pub in Fulwood for Summer 2021 but when she had to leave this venue, it took two more years for Sawse Kitchen to find a new home.

Since March 2023, Priya has been based out of the Victoria Pub in Lostock Hall but now she has taken the biggest step yet - opening her very own takeaway at 218A Strand Rd, Preston PR1 8UJ.

Explaining why she has been able to do so now, Priya said: “I've been doing this for about four or five years so I've built up a good reputation and I've got lovely loyal clients that have followed me to every premises I've been to and allowed me to continue to expand as I get more and more exposure.”

Find out more about Preston’s latest new takeaway below…

Priya Chauhan outside her new takeaway 'Sawse Kitchen' on Strand Road in Preston.

New influences on the food

Sawse Kitchen has always offered Caribbean food fused with Indian influences but Priya, who is of Indian heritage and was taught how to cook by Caribbeans, has said a recent trip to Kenya- where her parents were born - has provided her with even more inspiration for her menu.

Priya told the Post: “My most recent trip to Kenya was both inspirational and eye opening with it being the first trip back since I was a child. Whilst I was there my aunt, who owns a restaurant in Kenya and has always been one of my cooking inspirations, took me along with her on her ingredient sourcing trips to the local markets.

“They were bursting with people selling the freshest ingredients harvested the same day and I was in awe of the variety and smells in the air. It definitely gave me more ideas for dishes.”

L: Priya cooks some food for the Lancashire Post in 2023. R: an example of one of her takeway dishes.

Priya’s trip to Kenya back in January also gave her the confidence she needed to take the plunge and own her own premises in Preston.

She explained: “Whilst there my aunt invited me to host a pop up in her restaurant to showcase Sawse Kitchen’s food and flavours. I jumped at the opportunity and held a Caribbean and Soul food evening and although it was a new type of cuisine for the Kenyan locals, they embraced the flavours of jerk chicken made fresh on the BBQ. The experience really spurred me on to introduce my food to even more people in Preston and setting up a permanent site was the most obvious way to do that.”

What has Priya said about the new takeaway?

Priya told the Post: “Finally having a place to call my very own for Sawse Kitchen has been a huge milestone after starting from a small kitchen at home in 2019 to having multiple pop ups across Preston. The food and space reflects both my passion and determination and I’m excited to bring new dishes to Preston's food scene. You simply cannot imagine the flavours until you try it for yourself!”

When is Sawse open?

The opening times are 1-9pm Friday - Saturday 1-9pm and Sunday 4-9pm usually but once a month, the takeaway is open 1-9pm Thursday-Friday instead.