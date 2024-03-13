Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Originally from Delhi, Dr Narendra Singh’s dedication and leadership earned him the title of North West GP of the Year in 2008 from the Royal College of General Practitioners. In 2012 he was honoured with an MBE from the late Queen Elizabeth in recognition for his service to the community.

Paying tribute to her husband of 32 years, Dr Singh’s wife Frances said he never failed to ‘go above and beyond the call of duty.’

Tributes have been paid to GP Dr Narendra Singh who has died at the age of 84. He worked as a GP in Burnley for 50 years

She said: “He was a very caring man who would visit patients on his way to the surgery and also on his way home. His devotion to the profession was second to none. He looked for the best in others and gave the very best he had. He was loved by so many people.”

Respected and admired within the medical profession, Dr Singh was a valued member of the British International Doctors’ Association. His surgery, Ruskin Health Care, was based in Colne Road for many years before Dr Singh spent the final years of his career based at St Peter’s Centre. Dr Singh retired 11 years ago along with Frances who had worked alongside her husband as business manager for the practice.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Dr Singh adored cricket and was a huge supporter of Burnley Football Club and spent many Saturday afternoons watching the Clarets play. Frances said: “We all cherished him and his family meant everything to him. For those closest to him, he served as a guiding light, whose unique spirit and approach to life left an indelible mark. He is genuinely irreplaceable, and his loving legacy will endure eternally in our hearts.

“His absence leaves a huge void in the hearts of his family, friends, and to everyone who knew him. His legacy of compassion and kindness will endure, serving as a beacon of inspiration and hope.”