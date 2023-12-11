Antony Cotton and Simon Gregson – better known as Sean Tully and Steve McDonald from ‘Coronation Street’ handed out gifts and they were joined by actors Cath Tyldesley (who has starred in TV shows The Good Ship Murder, Coronation Street and Scarborough) and John Thomson (known for the hit Manchester show Cold Feet and The Fast Show) and Hits Radio hosts Mike Toolan and actress Brooke Vincent .

The visit coincided with Christmas Jumper Day so everyone was dressed to the nines in tinsel, sparkly t-shirts and festive headgear to raise awareness and funds for the Charity’s Christmas Play Appeal which is being spearheaded by best pals Hughie Higginson and Freddie Xavi. It was launched at the beginning of August to raise £300,000 to revamp the rooftop play area at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. The duo’s fundraising for the charity started when Hughie (13) who lives in Higham and attends Clitheroe’s Ribblesdale High School, was first diagnosed with leukaemia was treated at the hospital. Freddie, who lives in Whalley, wanted to do something to help so he started by running 2km every day in the 50 days leading up to Christmas Day 2020.