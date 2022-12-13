Three boys died after falling through the ice into Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull on Sunday afternoon and a six-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital.

Now police want to highlight just how dangerous playing near, or on, frozen water really is.

Morecambe Area Police said on their Facebook page: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this terrible tragedy in Solihull.”

SOLIHULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Emergency workers continue the search for further victims after a number of children fell through ice on a lake, on December 12, 2022 at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull, England. Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after falling through an icy lake here last night. The search continued for more potential victims, following reports more children were present on the ice at the time of the incident. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

They also said: “There is no way to tell how thick the ice is, so there’s a huge risk of falling through.

“Falling into the water can cause cold water shock, which affects your muscles, nerves and brain power, making it almost impossible to get to safety or even ask for help – loss of consciousness can lead to loss of life.

“Please familiarise yourself and your children with the below tips:

*Stay away from the edge of bodies of water, as uneven terrain can make slips and falls more likely.

*Whenever possible, stick to well-lit routes away from water.

*Do not walk or climb onto the ice to attempt a rescue!

*Shout to the casualty to ‘keep still’ and offer reassurance to keep them calm.

*Try and reach them from the bank using a rope, pole, tree branch, clothing tied together or anything else which can extend your reach.

*When reaching from the bank, lie down to avoid being pulled onto the ice – this spreads your weight more evenly.

*If you cannot reach them, slide something which floats, such as a plastic bottle or football, across the ice for them to hold onto to stay afloat whilst help is on the way.

*Keep dogs on a lead when they're near the ice, and don't throw sticks or toys onto the ice.

*If a pet falls in, do not go into the ice or water to rescue them, move somewhere where the dog can climb out and call them to you.

