Lancashire Police warn public not to approach missing Preston man they are concerned for
Lancashire Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is missing from home in Preston.
John Eastham, 39, from Fullwood was last seen on Monday evening in the Broughton area and was last spoken to yesterday morning (Tuesday 25th).
Posting on Facebook in the early hours of the night, Lancashire Police said: “We are concerned for his welfare and are now asking for the public’s help to find him.
“We also want to speak to him in connection with an affray.
“When he was last seen, John was wearing an all-black tracksuit.
“If you see John, please don’t approach him and instead call us on 999 quoting log 1151 of 24th February.“