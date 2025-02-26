Lancashire Police warn public not to approach missing Preston man they are concerned for

Aimee Seddon
Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025

Lancashire Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is missing from home in Preston.
Have you seen missing John Eastham? | Lancashire Police

John Eastham, 39, from Fullwood was last seen on Monday evening in the Broughton area and was last spoken to yesterday morning (Tuesday 25th).

Posting on Facebook in the early hours of the night, Lancashire Police said: “We are concerned for his welfare and are now asking for the public’s help to find him.

“We also want to speak to him in connection with an affray.

“John is 6ft, of slim build, with brown hair and stubble.

“When he was last seen, John was wearing an all-black tracksuit.

“If you see John, please don’t approach him and instead call us on 999 quoting log 1151 of 24th February.“

