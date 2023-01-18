Police stop 61-year-old on M6 near Lancaster and find cannabis and £20k in cash in his van

The Ford Transit van was pulled over on Friday January 13 after it was seen travelling southbound near Lancaster.

Patrols stopped it and searched it at the Forton services.

Within the van officers found six zip-lock bags containing cannabis, a carrier bag containing around £20,000, plus paraphernalia associated with drug supply.

Police found £20,000 in a carrier bag in the man's van.

A 61-year-old man from Elland, West Yorkshire, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug supply and money laundering. He was released on bail pending further enquiries until April 13.

A police spokesman said: "We rely on information from you and thanks to your intelligence a man has been arrested and a van stopped containing a large amount of drugs and cash.

"Remember: if you see anything suspicious or have information about possible criminal activity, we want to hear from you. Call us on 101, ring 999 in an emergency or report what you know online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

"Alternatively you can report information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org."

