Police have asked for the public's help to find a missing Preston man who was last seen on Sunday.

Anthony Casey has not been seen since Sunday evening in Preston but police believe he has travelled to Cumbria since then.

Cumbria Police are leading the investigation into his disappearance and say Anthony is believed to have travelled to northern and southern parts of the county.

The force is warning the public not to approach the 51-year-old but to report any sightings to 999.

He is 51-years-old, around 5ft tall, of stocky build and has auburn and grey hair and a beard.

Anthony has a stooped gait and was last seen wearing a black hoody with writing and a picture on his back and black socks pulled up to his knees, with brown walking boots.

Anyone else with information is asked to report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit. You can also phone on 101.