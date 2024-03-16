Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police search is under way for a missing man last seen leaving hospital in East Lancashire.

Officers are concerned for Alan Lee, 57, who is reported missing from home in Brierfield in the borough of Pendle.

Police are searching for Alan Lee, 57, last seen leaving Royal Blackburn Hospital at 9pm on Thursday (March 14)

Alan was last seen leaving Royal Blackburn Hospital at 9pm on Thursday. He was wearing a black jacket, a black jumper and black trousers at the time of his disappearance.

He is described as 5ft 11ins tall with a slim build and neck-length grey hair. Alan has links to Nelson and Brierfield.

Lancashire Police are asking the public to get in touch with any sightings of Alan, but advise people not to approach him. Instead, sightings should be reported immediately to 999.

A police spokesperson said: "We have a CCTV still of Alan leaving the hospital, and whilst we appreciate it isn’t of the highest quality, it shows Alan wearing the clothes he was last seen in.

"Do not approach Alan but call 999 for immediate sightings.