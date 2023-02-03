When and where did Daniel Hives go missing?

Daniel was last seen on the evening of December 10.

The 28-year-old, who has links to Preston, left an address in City View, Sidings Close, Lancaster, close to the River Lune and hasn’t been seen since.

Daniel Hives went missing in Lancaster on December 10.

What does Daniel look like?

He is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

What we know so far

Police have issued a number of appeals to try and help find Daniel, with extensive searches having taken place since his disappearance.

The Lancashire Police Dogs Unit, the Lancashire Police Drone Team, as well as the North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit, have been supported by Lancaster Area Search and Rescue, the National Police Air Service and dogs from Lancashire Fire and Rescue, in the search to find Daniel.

Ch Insp Chris Barton, of Lancashire Police, said: “Despite a significant investigation and search, we have as yet received no further information regarding the whereabouts of Daniel.

“I am aware and understand a number of people are quite rightly concerned about Daniel’s wellbeing. I want to reassure those people we are doing everything in our power to find him.

“We would encourage anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward. We would also ask anyone driving in the area of Sidings Close, around 9.30pm on December 10, who may have seen Daniel, to get in touch if you can help us.”

How can I help?

A police spokesman said today, Friday February 3: "We continue to appeal for information about his whereabouts."

