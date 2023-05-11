Police renew appeal for wanted Lancaster man with links to Morecambe and Blackpool

Last month, they asked for help in tracing Thompson, 26, from Lancaster, who is wanted in connection with the theft of a car, three incidents of criminal damage and threats to kill.

He also uses the spelling Nial Thompson and occasionally tells people he is aged 24 or 25.

He is described as 6ft 2in tall, of proportionate build, with dark hair.

Niall Thompson.

He also has links to Morecambe and Blackpool.