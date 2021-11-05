Police officers overwhelmed after finding tasty gift from kind stranger

The officers from Lancashire Police were returning to their vehicle after working at crime a scene in Ormskirk on Wednesday (November 3) and found a bag of treats on their windscreen.

They expressed their gratitude for the kind gesture on social media.

The post on the Facebook page of Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police said: "We'd just like to thank the kind person that left a bag of donuts on our windscreen while we were dealing with an incident on Abbotsford in Ormskirk today.

"They were delicious and gratefully received; especially as lunch for us had been considerably delayed by this incident!"

After the message was posted, the generous stranger came forward and said: "You're welcome! Glad they were still there when you returned to the van, and hadn't blown away!", to which the officers replied: "You are an amazing person! Carry on being awesome."

