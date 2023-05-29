News you can trust since 1886
Police officer assaulted during incident at Blackpool North train station

A police officer was assaulted by a man at Blackpool North Station after the suspect was approached about his behaviour.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th May 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:26 BST

Police said they went to speak to the man because he was seen to be acting in a drunk and disorderly fashion.

The officer was then assaulted and after a struggle the suspect had to be sprayed with a deterrent known as ‘Captor’ before being restrained and arrested.

The incident occurred last night (Sunday May 28).

A police officer was assaulted during an incident at Blackpool North train stationA police officer was assaulted during an incident at Blackpool North train station
Police said: “Tonight at Blackpool North a male gave officers cause to speak to him.

"He then assaulted an officer and fought with them. Captor was deployed.

"The male was arrested for drunk and disorderly and assault emergency worker. All officers uninjured.”