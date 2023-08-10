A spokesperson said: “Last night we asked for your help finding missing John. Just to update you, John has now been found. Thank you to all who provided information and shared the appeal.”

He has went missing yesterday (Wednesday) and was last seen on Alston Avenue Blackpool at 3am wearing a dark navy anorak coat with dark blue trousers and black trainers.

A police spokesperson said at the time: “He is currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”