Police growing increasingly concerned for missing Burnley man

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown/grey hair and of a slim build. He wears glasses and has a goatee beard and moustache. When he was last seen he was wearing a black jacket, a black t-shirt with a white logo saying, "STRAY CAT" and grey pants.

A police spokesman said: "We have reason to believe he may have travelled to the Cheshire area. We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find Simon. If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20210501-1399. Please share this post and thanks for your help."