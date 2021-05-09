Police find body in search for missing 35-year-old Lancashire man
Police searching for missing man James Dean have found a body.
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 4:58 pm
James (35), a former Padiham, Clitheroe and Chorley FC footballer, was last seen in Oswaldtwistle around midnight on Wednesday.
Following extensive police enquiries a body was found in the Moscow Mill Street area around 2-25pm today.
While the body has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be James.
A police spokesman said: "His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
"We would like to thank everyone who assisted during the search for James."