Police find body in search for missing 35-year-old Lancashire man

James Dean

James (35), a former Padiham, Clitheroe and Chorley FC footballer, was last seen in Oswaldtwistle around midnight on Wednesday.

Following extensive police enquiries a body was found in the Moscow Mill Street area around 2-25pm today.

While the body has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be James.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: "His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.