Police ask for the public's help in locating wanted man in relation to alleged harassment
Preston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man in relation to an investigation into allgeations of harassment.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Jun 2023, 18:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 18:42 BST
Police want to speak to Benjamin Dilworth who is described as a 6ft 1in, white male, of a broad build with cropped fair hair. He has links to Preston, Ribbleton and Penwortham.
If you have any information, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log LC-20230612-0758.