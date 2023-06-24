News you can trust since 1886
Police ask for the public's help in locating wanted man in relation to alleged harassment

Preston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man in relation to an investigation into allgeations of harassment.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Jun 2023, 18:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 18:42 BST

Police want to speak to Benjamin Dilworth who is described as a 6ft 1in, white male, of a broad build with cropped fair hair. He has links to Preston, Ribbleton and Penwortham.

If you have any information, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log LC-20230612-0758.

