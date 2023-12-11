A registered sex offender from the North West believed to be sleeping rough is wanted by police after breaching his notification requirements.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martin Travis, 32, is wanted for failing to appear at magistrates last month and for a breach of his requirements.

He is described as white, five ft 11ins, thin build, short dark brown straight hair, dark brown beard, brown eyes, northwest accent.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Travis is wanted by police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travis is believed to in company with a vulnerable female and is possibly sleeping rough.

He has links to Blackpool, Liverpool, Southport and Wigan.