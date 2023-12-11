News you can trust since 1886
Police appeal over North West registrered sex offender believed to be sleeping rough

A registered sex offender from the North West believed to be sleeping rough is wanted by police after breaching his notification requirements.
By Richard Hunt
Published 11th Dec 2023, 14:58 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 17:12 GMT
Martin Travis, 32, is wanted for failing to appear at magistrates last month and for a breach of his requirements.

He is described as white, five ft 11ins, thin build, short dark brown straight hair, dark brown beard, brown eyes, northwest accent.

Travis is believed to in company with a vulnerable female and is possibly sleeping rough.

He has links to Blackpool, Liverpool, Southport and Wigan.

If you see him or know where he may be call police on 101 quoting log LC-20231130-0545 or email [email protected]