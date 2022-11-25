Police appeal for public's help in locating missing teen
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing teenage boy who has links to Preston.
Zaeden, 17, was last seen on Monday, November 14. He is described as around 5ft 2ins, of slim build, green eyes and blond hair. He was wearing a black Nike tracksuit, grey jacket, Nike trainers and carrying a silver-grey bag.
He has links to Bridgwater, Burnham-on-Sea, Highbridge, Taunton, Bedfordshire, Preston, Southhampton and Bournemouth.Contact the police and quote reference 5222275334 or call 101 with any information.