Police appeal for help to locate missing 14-year-old Riley Whalley last spotted over two weeks ago
Lancashire Police are asking the public for their help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was last spotted over two weeks ago.
By Emma Downey
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Riley Whalley went missing from Nateby, near Garstang, and has links to Preston, Blackpool and Skelmersdale.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We are asking for your help to find Riley Whalley, 14, who is missing from Nateby, near Garstang. Any sightings or info as to where he might be, please contact 101 – quote log 1525 of July 26, 2023.”