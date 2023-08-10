News you can trust since 1886
Police appeal for help to locate missing 14-year-old Riley Whalley last spotted over two weeks ago

Lancashire Police are asking the public for their help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was last spotted over two weeks ago.
By Emma Downey
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read

Riley Whalley went missing from Nateby, near Garstang, and has links to Preston, Blackpool and Skelmersdale.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are asking for your help to find Riley Whalley, 14, who is missing from Nateby, near Garstang. Any sightings or info as to where he might be, please contact 101 – quote log 1525 of July 26, 2023.”

